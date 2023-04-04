Bradenton middle schooler arrested after Instagram bomb threat, police say

A 14-year-old Sugg Middle School student has been charged with making a false bomb threat, Bradenton Police Department said in a news release on Tuesday.

Police say the student threatened to bring a bomb to school and kill two school employees in a video chat on Instagram. Several other students saw the video, and it was reported to police at 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say they went to the student’s home overnight, where he admitted to making the threat but claimed it was a joke.

The student was arrested and charged with “making a false report concerning planting a bomb, an explosive, or a weapon of mass destruction,” a second-degree felony.

Officers were present at the school on Tuesday morning as an extra security measure, the department said.

Anyone with information about the case can contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300 or Detective Jay Gow at 941-932-9373 or leave an anonymous tip via Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 or manateecrimestoppers.com.