Bradenton motorcyclist killed in crash, driver who hit him was arrested, troopers say

A man was killed in a Bradenton motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon.

The 56-year-old motorcyclist was traveling east within the driveway access of 3216 1 St., approaching U.S. 41 at 4:38 p.m. A sedan was travelling south on the inside lane of US-41 and was approaching the same drive away access as the motorcyclist.

While the motorcyclist was making a right turn onto U.S. 41, the front of the sedan collided with the rear of the motorcycle, according to a crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The man was separated from his motorcycle and came to rest on the southbound inside lane. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was placed under arrest for a operating a car without a driver’s license and was booked into the Manatee County Jail.

The crash remains under investigation by FHP.

