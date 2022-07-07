Bradenton murder suspect arrested in Miami, 4 years after fatal shooting outside a bar

After more than four years on the run, the suspect in a shooting outside a Bradenton bar that left one man dead has been arrested.

Demetrius Gabriel, 34, was arrested during a traffic stop in Miami on Wednesday. He is in custody at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade County.

Gabriel is charged with murder in the death of Jarvis Isom Jr. He is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of more than 20 grams of cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia and giving law enforcement a false name after arrest.

At about 2 a.m. on Dec. 15, 2017, during a fight just outside the entryway to The Spot on 26th, 4307 26th St. W., Isom was shot.

Surveillance video from the bar captured the shooting and the suspect — later identified as Gabriel — holding a gun and quickly walking away afterward.

Isom collapsed back inside the bar’s entrance and was taken to a hospital by paramedics but died from his injuries.

The sheriff’s office have not released a motive for the shooting.