Bradenton murder suspect found hiding in attic after standoff, Sarasota police say

A murder suspect linked to a fatal Bradenton shooting earlier this year was taken into custody Wednesday night following an eight-hour standoff with SWAT and police, law enforcement officials say.

Dorian Brooks, 24, of Bradenton, was wanted for multiple felony counts, including first-degree murder for a deadly armed robbery shooting on Jan. 23 at a house in the 100 block of 10th Ave. W. in Bradenton.

Brooks and six other men are accused of firing over 60 shots during the robbery, wounding three men. One of the men, a 23-year-old, died on Jan. 31 from his injuries, police said.

Brooks was arrested at a friend’s house in the 5100 block of Old Bradenton Road in Sarasota after an hours-long standoff with multiple agencies, the Sarasota Police Department said in a press release. Police officers, SWAT and U.S. Marshals responded to the scene, according to the department.

Investigators with the Bradenton Police Department have been trying to arrest all seven men linked to the shooting since January.

Brooks is the fifth suspect arrested in the case, police say. Two other suspects are still at large.

The standoff began at 2 p.m. and lasted until 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, police say. Brooks was found hiding in the attic. Bradenton Police, Sarasota Police, and the U.S. Marshals Service all helped in the arrest.

In 2019, Brooks was wanted for armed robbery, the Bradenton Herald previously reported. Deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office found him hiding in a cabinet under the kitchen sink at his girlfriend’s place at Oasis Apartments on 18th Street West in Bradenton.

Bradenton police are still looking for Mekhai Booker, 17, and Kobe Brooks, 19, who are both wanted for armed robbery and first-degree murder in connection with the Jan 23 robbery.

Yellow evidence markers can be seen at the scene of shooting where three people were injured on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.