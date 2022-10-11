Bradenton officer hit while directing traffic. Driver dodged cones, police say

A Bradenton police officer was hit by a driver while directing traffic on Tuesday, the police department said in a news release.

A wreck that happened just before noon Tuesday prompted emergency responders to close the eastbound lanes of Manatee Avenue West at 43rd Street West.

The west side of the intersection was blocked with traffic cones and a Bradenton Fire Department truck, and two marked police vehicles were parked on the east side of the intersection, the police department said.

The officer was standing near the police vehicles and wearing a safety vest.

Around 12:40 p.m., police say a 57-year-old woman drove around the traffic cones and continued to travel east on Manatee Avenue, where she hit the police officer.

The officer was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released to recover at home, the department said.

The officer was not named, but is identified as a 20-year veteran of the police force.

The driver stayed at the scene. Police say she has been charged with careless driving and failure to move over.