Bradenton police arrest suspect in Halloween weekend shooting

Bradenton police have arrested a suspect in the murder of another man who was shot during Halloween weekend, the department said Friday night in a press release.

Police said they identified Mario R. Alba-Reyes, 26, as a suspect on Friday; he was charged with second-degree murder with a firearm.

The victim, Domingo D. Mendez, 41, was shot just after 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 after leaving La Barkania Bar Lounge at 2209 Ninth Street West.

Mendez was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries on Halloween day, police said.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call Detective Jeff Beckley at 941-932-9356 or email jeff.beckley@BradentonPD.com.