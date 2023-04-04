Bradenton Police charge 14-year-old for making school bomb threat, officials say

The Bradenton Police Department has arrested a 14-year-old Sugg Middle School student for threatening to bring a bomb to school and kill two school employees, officials said.

The student made the threats in an Instagram video chat that was seen by multiple students at 11:30 p.m. on Monday. The suspect and his parents were contacted at their home overnight, and he admitted to making the threat as a joke, officials said.

The student was charged with making a false report concerning planting a bomb, an explosive, or a weapon of mass destruction or concerning the use of firearms in a violent manner – a second-degree felony.

As a precautionary measure, there were extra police officers at the school Tuesday in addition to the school resource officer assigned to the middle school.

