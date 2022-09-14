Bradenton Police Chief Melanie Bevan cleared of charges following investigation

Bradenton Police Chief Melanie Bevan

A retired judge has cleared Bradenton Police Chief Melanie Bevan this week of allegations including improper procedure and illegal search.

Former officer Hannah Kalchbrenner filed a complaint against Bevan on July 19, alleging Bevan improperly detained and searched two people and a home without a warrant. Following Kalchbrenner’s complaint, four more officers came forward with allegations that command staff encouraged unlawful arrests and stealing from an officer. This led to the approval of an independent investigation on Aug. 24 by the Bradenton City Council.

Retired federal judge Greg Holder and North Port Capt. Brian Gregory assisted the city in an independent investigation. Holder was assigned to investigate allegations against Bevan, and Gregory was assigned to investigate allegations made by former and current officers.

Holder concluded that there was no search and seizure of any person or property. He wrote in a letter to Mayor Gene Brown that Bevan justifiably patted down those who were detained and conducted a "cursory sweep," an inspection of a place where a suspect could potentially be found.

Bevan and representatives from BPD did not respond to calls for comment.

“Chief Bevan’s actions were not only consistent with both the statutory and constitutional parameters but were also consistent with defined police procedures not only within BPD but also within law enforcement agencies throughout the nation,” Holder wrote in a letter to Brown. “Her actions that day were taken to ensure the safety of all involved, both officers and citizens.”

Although Bevan has been cleared of allegations from the July 14 incident, Gregory is still investigating allegations against Bevan, command staff, and the Internal Affairs Department.

Gregory will be investigating those allegations, but no updates have been provided on his portion of the investigation.

The Herald-Tribune has reached out to the Police Benevolence Association for comment on the clearing of the allegations but was unable to get in contact with a representative.

