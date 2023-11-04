Bradenton police investigate shooting after Manatee High School football game

Bradenton police are investigating a shooting in the area of 33rd Street Court West on Friday.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired, where one vehicle was damaged, but no injuries were reported at approximately 10:20 p.m., according to a Bradenton Police Department spokesperson.

Suspects in the shooting have not been identified and no arrests have been made as of Friday night.

The incident occurred near Manatee High School. The Hurricanes defeated crosstown rival Southeast 49-0, in Friday’s game, which ended before the alleged shooting happened.

