Bradenton police investigate woman’s suspicious disappearance after brother found dead

The case of a missing Bradenton woman is being investigated as “suspicious,” the Bradenton Police Department said in a news release.

Catherine Stirm, 67, last spoke to coworkers on Jan. 22, but when she failed to show up for work the next few days, a welfare check was requested, according to police.

On Tuesday, detectives say they found Stirm’s car at the Sawgrass Cove Apartment complex, 4801 47th Avenue W., Bradenton. Stirm’s brother, 64-year-old Scott Stirm live there, according to a release.

Police said repeated attempts to speak with Scott were unsuccessful, prompting detectives to conduct a search warrant on his home on Feb. 1.

Police said in Friday’s news release that evidence collected during the execution of the search warrant “make us gravely concerned for Catherine’s welfare.”

Catherine Stirm’s disappearance is considered suspicious and is being investigated by Bradenton Police Detectives and the Manatee County Homicidal Task Force, according to a release.

Detectives say they are able to locate Scott Stirm’s vehicle at a Days Inn hotel in Brooksville, Florida, on Thursday night.

Detectives say Scott was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his rented room at the hotel.

But Catherine was not found with her brother, according to police.

Anyone with information about Catherine Stirm’s disappearance is asked to contact Detective Jeff Beckley at jeff.beckley@bradentonpd.com or call BPD at (941) 932-9300.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up t $3,000, contact Manatee County Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-8477 or visit www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com.