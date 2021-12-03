Bradenton police looking for hit-and-run driver that critically injured 40-year-old man

Bradenton police are asking for help finding the driver responsible for a hitting a 40-year-old man on Tuesday evening and driving off.

At about 5:50 p.m., the victim was crossing the intersection of First Street and Ninth Avenue outside the crosswalk, according to Capt. Brian Thiers. Cars in two of the three lanes slowed down to avoid hitting him, but a third car in the remaining lane didn’t slow down in time and hit the man.

The 40-year-old man is currently in critical condition at a local hospital, according to police.

Witnesses told police that the driver was in a white Chevrolet Tahoe with dark tinted windows and chrome rims. Police suspect it should have extensive front-end damage because of the crash.

Anyone who may have information about this hit and run can call Bradenton police officer Shelby Ostertag at 941-909-4752 or information can be emailed to the department at bpdtips@bradentonpd.com.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, tips can be submitted to Manatee Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or online at manateecrimestoppers.com.