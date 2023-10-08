Bradenton police searching for 38-year-old man connected to weekend shooting
BRADENTON,Fla. - Bradenton Police detectives are searching for Juan Blas-Romero, who is wanted in connection with a shooting investigation.
Police say the incident occurred shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of 5th Avenue Terrace East.
No injuries were reported.
Blas-Romero,38, has been described as being 5’4 and 180 pounds.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Jay Gow at jay.gow@bradentonpd.com or 941-932-9373.