Bradenton police searching for 38-year-old man connected to weekend shooting

BRADENTON,Fla. - Bradenton Police detectives are searching for Juan Blas-Romero, who is wanted in connection with a shooting investigation.

Police say the incident occurred shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of 5th Avenue Terrace East.

No injuries were reported.

Blas-Romero,38, has been described as being 5’4 and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Jay Gow at jay.gow@bradentonpd.com or 941-932-9373.