Bradenton restaurant temporarily closed after inspectors find rodent droppings inside

Florida’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants routinely inspects restaurants, food trucks and other food service establishments for public health and cleanliness issues.

The reports are public information.

During recent inspections, a Bradenton area restaurant was temporarily closed after inspectors found rodent droppings in several areas of the restaurant and other food safety issues:

Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 2106 Cortez W., Bradenton — Inspected Dec. 27

An inspector ordered that Carraba’s be temporarily shut down on Dec. 27 after signs of rodent activity were observed in the restaurant.

High priority: An inspector observed approximately 20 rodent droppings in a dry storage area where food was present, one rodent dropping in a kitchen walkway and approximately 12 rodent droppings on the floor in the bar area. Corrective action was taken. The areas were cleaned, and a restaurant operator showed proof that pest control was recently performed.

High priority: Ricotta cheese was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

High priority: Garlic in oil that was supposed to be monitored using time as a public health control had no time stamp, and the time it was removed from temperature control could not be determined. Corrective action was taken.





Intermediate: No test kit was at hand to measure the strength of sanitizer in use for warewashing and/or wiping cloths.

Intermediate: No paper towels were provided at an employee handwash sink. Corrective action was taken.

Basic: Four violations, including black buildup on the walls of a warewashing area and kitchen ceiling vents soiled with dust.

A follow-up inspection was required. The restaurant met inspection standards during a follow-up visit on Dec. 28 and was allowed to reopen.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed at www.myfloridalicense.com.

The Bradenton Herald’s weekly dirty dining reports list restaurants where inspectors found issues that might concern the average diner — such as unsafe food temperatures, employee hand-washing issues or moldy drink machines — regardless of whether or not the businesses passed inspection.