Bradenton shooting leaves 2 injured. Detectives looking for suspect

A 13-year-old girl and a 35-year-old man were shot in the parking lot of their Bradenton home on Saturday night, Bradenton Police Department said in a news release Sunday.

On Sunday, police were looking for the suspected shooter, who was described as an unknown male driving a silver Chevrolet Impala.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Shannon Funeral Home at 1015 14th Street West. The business has residential spaces above it, police said.

Police said the suspect fired multiple times out of his car. The girl was hit once and the man was hit several times.

Both shooting victims were hospitalized. As of 2 a.m. Sunday morning, both were in stable condition and expected to recover, police said.

Police said the shooting appears to be an “isolated incident.”

Witnesses were interviewed throughout the morning.

“One person involved in the shooting is cooperating with detectives,” the police department said in an update.

Detectives also planned to speak with the shooting victims.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300 or contact Detective Jeff Beckley at jeff.beckley@bradentonpd.com.