Bradenton shooting leaves 33-year-old woman dead, sheriff’s office says

Detectives are investigating after a 33-year-old woman was shot in Bradenton and later died at the hospital, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

Deputies were called to the scene of a shooting in the 2900 block of Eighth Street Court West in Bradenton just after 2:40 a.m. Sunday, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

When they got there, the shooting victim had already been taken to the hospital by an unknown person.

She later died from her injuries.

“Detectives learned the 33-year-old female was involved in an argument with someone she knew when the shots were fired,” the sheriff’s office said. “No one has been arrested, and the investigation continues.”

The sheriff’s office is withholding her name, citing Florida’s Marsy’s Law for victims of crimes.

No other information was provided.