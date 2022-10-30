Bradenton shooting leaves man critically injured, police say

A man was critically injured in a shooting on Saturday night in Bradenton, the Bradenton Police Department said in a news release on Sunday.

The victim, an unidentified 41-year-old man, had just left the La Barkania Bar Lounge at 2209 Ninth Street West when he was shot around 11:30 p.m., the release said.

He was transported to a local hospital as a trauma alert. As of Sunday morning, police said he was not expected to survive. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Police did not provide any other details about the case.

Anyone with information can contact Bradenton Police Department Detective Jeff Beckley at 941-932-9356 or jeff.beckley@BradentonPD.com.