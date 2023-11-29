Bradenton smoke shop robbed as employees held at gunpoint, police say

Bradenton police are looking for two people who robbed a smoke shop at gunpoint on Wednesday morning.

Wild Smoke Shop, 5254 State Road 64 East, was robbed just after 10 a.m. by two men, the police department said in a news release.

Police said one robber pointed a gun at employees while a second acted as a lookout.

The robber with the gun was caught on a surveillance camera. Police identified him as five feet, nine inches tall and 165 pounds and said he was wearing black cargo pants, a black jacket and tan work boots at the time of the robbery.

The other robber was wearing blue jeans, a camouflage hoodie and black sneakers, police said. Both were wearing black masks and gray gloves.

Anyone with information can contact Bradenton Police Detective Bill Mulligan at 941-932-9300.

Bradenton police released this photo of a suspect in an armed robbery at Wild Smoke Shop, 5254 State Road 64 East.