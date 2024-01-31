Bradenton woman arrested and charged after fatal US 41 motorcycle crash, troopers say

A 56-year-old Bradenton man is dead after a fatal motorcycle crash on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the motorcyclist made a right-hand turn onto First Street West and pulled out in front of a 31-year-old Bradenton woman driving south in a sedan. The sedan crashed into the back of the man’s motorcycle and knocked him onto the U.S. 41 roadway, according to a crash report.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers say.

Troopers arrested the driver of the sedan for driving a vehicle without a license, according to a crash report. She is also charged with driving without a registered license plate and failure to have motor vehicle liability insurance, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remains under FHP investigation.