Bradenton woman sold the gun used in a Jamaica killing and other firearms, feds say

A Bradenton woman could spend up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to making false statements while purchasing several firearms.

Federal prosecutors say Cheyenne McIntosh, 26, provided an old address while purchasing firearms. According to a press release, McIntosh sold those weapons to other people without providing a background check.

Investigators began looking into McIntosh after Jamaican officials learned that a gun used in a homicide had been purchased in the United States. Records show McIntosh purchased the weapon in March 2021, less than 6 months before the homicide took place.

When she purchased the guns, McIntosh provided her old address on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives document, but she hadn’t lived at the address for over a year, prosecutors say.

In a September 2021 interview with law enforcement officers, McIntosh said she buys weapons and sells them. She also told agents she would no longer use the incorrect address when purchasing guns, investigators said.

Less than two weeks later, ATF agents learned McIntosh bought seven more firearms using her old address. When she picked up the weapons, she confirmed that her address was correct, according to a press release.

According to a press release, McIntosh has purchased and sold 25 firearms since March 2021, but she doesn’t conduct background checks or keep track of who purchases the weapons.

According to court records, McIntosh pleaded guilty to making a false statement to a federally licensed firearm dealer.

A judge also ordered McIntosh to forfeit the seven weapons she purchased, including several 9 mm pistols and a .38 revolver.