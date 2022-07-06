Bradenton worker dies after trash truck door closed on his head, Manatee sheriff says

A Waste Pro worker died Tuesday after the door to the garbage truck he was working on closed on his head, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday in a news release.

It happened at 5:26 p.m. at the Waste Pro garbage and recycling facility at 7921 15th St E.

Leroy Firestone, 59, from Bradenton, was standing on a ladder doing maintenance on the hydraulics of a garbage truck, the release said.

Witnesses said the hydraulic door on the side of the truck turned on, and it closed on his head.

EMS arrived and pronounced him dead on the scene.

Detectives spoke with coworkers who were “very distraught” by what happened.

“It appears there was miscommunication between the victim and another employee during the repair,” the sheriff’s release said.

Investigators said they found nothing suspicious about Firestone’s death.

Evidence indicates it was an accidental death, but an investigation is ongoing.