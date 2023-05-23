Bradenton's HCA Florida Blake Hospital names new chief medical officer

Dr. Sanjiv Tewari was recently appointed chief medical officer at HCA Florida Blake Hospital. He will assume the CMO role beginning June 1,

Dr. Sanjiv Tewari was recently appointed chief medical officer at HCA Florida Blake Hospital.

He will assume the CMO role beginning June 1 and as the CMO, Tewari will oversee all aspects of medical operations, playing a crucial role in maximizing the hospital's clinical performance and patient experience while fostering a culture of excellence and continuous improvement.

Related: Which Sarasota-Manatee hospitals earned A safety grades? Biannual report cards released

HCA Florida Blake Hospital’s Interim CEO and Chief Operating Officer Paige Laughlin said in a prepared statement "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Tewari as our new chief medical officer.

“His vast experience and strong leadership skills will be invaluable in driving our mission to provide excellent, compassionate patient care,” she added.”We are confident that Dr. Tewari will enhance the quality of our medical services and advance our position as a leading healthcare institution."

Tewari is board certified in pulmonary, critical care, neurocritical care and sleep medicine. Prior to joining HCA Florida Blake Hospital, he served as chairman of the Department of Medicine at Cleveland Clinic Akron General for 17 years where he led more than 250 physicians in 15 specialties.

Most recently, Tewari was the medical director of critical care and the center director for the Institute for Medical Specialties at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital in Vero Beach, Florida.

Related For Subscribes: Burn survivor reconnects with doctors and therapy team at HCA Blake Hospital Burn Center

Tewari received his medical degree from the University of Alberta. He completed his internal medicine residency with Summa Health System before his fellowship in pulmonary and critical care at Cleveland Clinic Foundation in Ohio.

He also holds a Master of Studies in Law with a specialization in health care from the University of Akron.

Tewari's commitment to medical education and leadership development is further evidenced by his prior academic positions as a clinical assistant professor at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine, clinical instructor at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and as associate professor at Northeast Ohio Medical University.

HCA Florida Blake Hospital, the only Trauma Center in Manatee County and one of six Burn Centers in Florida, is located at 2020 59th St. W. in Bradenton.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: HCA Florida Blake Hospital names Tewari new chief medical officer