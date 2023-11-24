In Bradenton's Village of the Arts, the hunt is on for Small Business Saturday

The gemstone mine at The Village Mystic, a gemstone mine and natural art gallery in Bradenton's Village of the Arts.

BRADENTON — The perimeter between 9th and 17th avenues is an inconspicuous residential area steps from downtown. Inside, locals know, reveals a shopping district anything but ordinary.

More than 30 homes — all vivid in hue and highlighted with generous amounts of lawn décor — make up Bradenton’s Village of the Arts. Local artists and merchants repurposed the buildings into bursts of color and creativity, building a walkable shopping district one business at a time.

The shops in the village are among more than 33 million small businesses in the country. The Saturday following Thanksgiving, dubbed Small Business Saturday, is one of the most important days of the year for them, as the occasion platforms local stores and encourages consumers to shop small.

The village will celebrate Saturday with a scavenger hunt, and patrons who visit 17 participating businesses from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. will be entered into a raffle for prizes donated by the galleries.

Dawn Collins owns one of the galleries. After leaving a career in pharmacy 13 years ago, Collins and her husband opened The Village Mystic, a natural art gallery and gemstone mine along 12th Avenue.

The eclectic shop houses custom jewelry, décor, candles and other products mostly made by local vendors whom Collins recruits herself. Collins’ husband, a shaman, offers aura readings and energy healing sessions. The store has since expanded from one building to an outdoor gemstone mine and an art gallery across the backyard.

Since opening, Collins has seen small businesses rise in popularity as consumers search for alternatives to major retailers.

“Shopping small, shopping local, I think it’s really trendy right now,” Collins said. “It’s like the little black dress.”

Fighting to make it work

Data on Small Business Saturday supports the observation. Last year’s Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey reported that 72% of consumers said the day persuaded them to seek out small business year-round, and spending on the day totaled almost $18 billion across the country.

It’s part of a surge of post-pandemic spending activity, which has seen spikes in consumer interest following relative economic stagnation. Despite renewed interest, small businesses like The Village Mystic are still in survival mode.

Though Village of the Arts is hidden in plain sight, it’s still, nonetheless, hidden. The throes of the pandemic, Collins said, buried The Village Mystic and its sister stores more than ever, and they’re still recovering.

A collection of gemstone figures sold at The Village Mystic, a gemstone mine and natural art gallery in Bradenton's Village of the Arts.

“People don’t even realize that the Village of the Arts is here,” Collins said. “Small businesses really had to hone in and really, really had to fight to make it work.”

The name of the game now is exposure, which doesn’t necessarily mean a sale. It’s why the village hosts art walks on Fridays and Saturdays and special events during the holidays — as long as a customer sees your store and puts it on their radar, Collins said, it’s good for business.

“It’s not about what people buy at the event you’re having,” Collins said. “It’s the exposure they’re getting.”

Shop owner: village offers unique family outing

A few houses down from The Village Mystic is Witchgrass Studio, where Harriet Harris makes custom glass art and hosts “Sip n' Sharp Objects” classes and parties. Harris, a self-taught artist, opened the gallery in 2020.

Harris relocated from Alaska in 2019. She spotted the building that would become Witchgrass Studio while on vacation in Bradenton and felt an immediate connection.

“I just felt like it was a sign,” Harris said. “I found my mothership.”

Though she’s retired from her day job, Harris is still in the studio at least three days a week working on her art or helping customers.

As a business owner, Harris wants to sell her products, but she said promotional efforts like the scavenger hunt are as much about customer recognition as they are about turning a profit. With a hidden gem like the village, Harris said she hopes the hunt will create word-of-mouth exposure and inspire patrons to make a return trip.

“Most people don’t think, ‘Oh, let me go to a neighborhood and go shopping,’” she said. “They say, ‘Wow, you can do this, and I can bring my grandkids,’ and then they come back as a family activity.”

