Bradfield shows off improvements at open house

Dec. 18—LIMA — Thanks to an infusion of grant funding and a renewed vision, the Bradfield Community Center is ready to live up to its moniker as a true center for the community.

That was the message the board and leadership wanted to get across at an open house Monday at the South Collett Street facility. Executive director Chris Jackson thought this event would be a good way to show the community what investments have been made in the facility to make it a better community resource.

"We wanted to showcase the capital improvements that have taken place so far and talk a little bit about future plans for improvement in 2024," he said. "We also talked a bit about the programming that's going on and our future programming. We threw a hint out about a collaboration with a national organization that we're going to announce after the first of the year that we think will be a game changer."

Investments in the facility have taken the form of installing heating and air conditioning in the center's gymnasium for the first time in the facility's 85-year history as well as installing new outdoor basketball courts and improving the flooring in the facility.

"We want kids to be able to ride their bikes over and be able to play somewhere safe," Jackson said. "Now in the future, we're looking to go inside to our gyms, our locker rooms and in the weight room."

That investment came in the form of $250,000 in funding through the state's 2022 state budget. Ohio Sen. Matt Huffman, R-Lima, was on hand to see the fruit of that investment Monday, an investment he said is essential in building a sense of community.

"I think there's a real emphasis in this case on the word 'community' because there's such a broad swath of services that are provided by Bradfield Community Center," Huffman said. "Its location right on Faurot Park, right in the middle of a number of neighborhoods, really draws a lot of people. When I played football, we used to practice on the field right beside it, and a couple of years ago, I came here to get my COVID shot. So it really does provide a lot of services."

Along with improving the center's infrastructure, there will also be investments in the programming at Bradfield this coming year, according to Jackson.

"We're working diligently with the health department and other institutions," he said. "There are going to be a lot of things for our seniors with our health and wellness programming. With more youth programming, we want to partner with some other agencies. We want to do more traveling again. We've talked about a bus tour where we take adults and kids on tours together just to bring that camaraderie."

For more information about programs and volunteer opportunities at Bradfield, search for Bradfield Community Center on Facebook or call 419-228-7766.

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0391.