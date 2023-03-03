Bradford County Sheriff’s Office deputy accused of sexual battery

On September 26th of 2022, the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office received information about a deputy possibly committing a sexual battery while off duty.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

BCSO initiated an investigation by interviewing the female victim and other witnesses.

Detectives then interviewed Deputy Dalton Sumner, with his attorney present, and confirmed the victim’s account. Deputy Sumner has been placed on administrative leave without pay and the State Attorney’s Office was consulted on the case.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Upon completion of the investigation the case was formally presented to the State Attorney. They initiated the warrant process which culminated with Judge William E. Davis signing an arrest warrant for Sexual Battery on Victim 18 or Older With Special Circumstances on February 28th with a $200,000.00 bond.

BCSO worked with Sumner’s attorney to have him surrender at the jail. On March 1st, Dalton Sumner walked into the Union County Jail. He was processed, posted bond, and released.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.