Bradford County teenage brothers arrested after allegedly writing ‘hit list’ on school whiteboard

The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office reported that two teenage Bradford County brothers were arrested after writing a “hit list” on a whiteboard inside a Hope Christian Academy classroom.

The two students, who are reportedly brothers, were observed by the teacher writing on the board, and when she realized it named a specific teacher and two students. The teacher immediately contacted the school administration with this discovery. A school administrator spoke to the suspects who admitted to writing the message.

Upon receiving the call, BCSO detective Michael Garmon was dispatched to the school to investigate the situation. When questioned about the message, the two refused to answer any questions.

As a result of their actions, the brothers were taken into custody and charged with second-degree felony Written or Electronic Threats to Kill, Do Bodily Injury, or Conduct a Mass Shooting or an Act of Terrorism.

The brothers were subsequently delivered to the Department of Juvenile Justice for further processing.

Both the names and photos have not been included due to the age of the suspects.

Fortunately, the situation was brought to the attention of law enforcement by the school administration and staff, who worked closely with the BCSO to ensure the safety of all students and staff at HCA. In a statement, the BCSO expressed its gratitude to the school for its cooperation and assistance in handling the situation.

The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone who has information regarding suspicious activity or potential threats to contact their office immediately.

