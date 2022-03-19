Bradford enters guilty plea on lesser added charge

Mar. 19—LIMA — A Lima man accused of pulling a gun on his sister and threatening to kill her pled guilty on Friday.

Jarrod Bradford, 19, of Lima, already indicted by on a second degree charge of felonious assault, pled guilty to a lesser additional felonious assault charge in Judge Jeffrey Reed's courtroom.

Prosecutors agreed to drop the original charge in exchange for Bradford signing a waiver of indictment and the guilty plea.

After accepting Bradford's plea, Reed continued bond and ordered Bradford schedule a pre-sentencing evaluation immediately following the hearing.

A sentencing hearing was scheduled for April 25 where if sentenced to prison, Bradford would face serving no less than 12 months up to 36 months.

Reed said if the evaluation reveals a prison sentence is appropriate he would be eligible for judicial review anytime up to 18 month without being subject to post-release control. However, after serving 18 months he would only be eligible for the review between 24 and 36 months and with mandatory post-release measures.

Bradford was originally indicted by a grand jury in October on a charge of felonious assault, a felony of the second degree which includes a firearm specification.

The indictment alleges that last Aug. 24 Bradford attempted to cause physical harm to M'Kenzye Bradford through the use of a deadly weapon.

M'Kenzye told police Jarrod pointed the gun at her and threatened to kill her. She said he removed the extended magazine and took a round out of the chamber, pointed the gun at her again and pulled the trigger.

