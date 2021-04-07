Bradford man accused of drug trafficking after troopers find him with more than 3 pounds of fentanyl

Christopher Burns, Bangor Daily News, Maine
·1 min read

Apr. 7—A Bradford was arrested Monday night after state troopers allegedly found him with more than 3 pounds of fentanyl.

Kristopher Churchill, 38, and Erick Mejia, 26, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, were traveling north on Interstate 95 in Augusta about 11:30 p.m. when troopers pulled them over near mile marker 109 for a vehicle defect, according to Katy England, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

During a subsequent investigation, troopers discovered about 3.3 pounds of fentanyl and $3,200, England said Tuesday night.

The pair were charged with trafficking in fentanyl, a Class A felony. They are being held on $75,000 bail.

Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, is up to 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Just 3 milligrams can cause a fatal overdose. There are nearly 1.5 million milligrams in 3.3 pounds.

A Class A felony is punishable by up to 30 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.

