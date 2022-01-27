Bradford man charged with fourth offense OUI

Jan. 27—HAVERHILL — Police said a Bradford man who was swerving on the road and nearly collided head on with several vehicles, including a police vehicle, was later found asleep and slumped behind the wheel of his vehicle, which was parked in his driveway. Police found a beer can in his cup holder and three empties in a cooler.

Police said his license had been suspended.

Police charged Raymond Donovan Jr., 60, of 744 Salem St., with operating under the influence of liquor (fourth offense), negligent operation of a motor vehicle, possession of alcohol in an open container in a motor vehicle, and operating with a suspended license (subsequent offense).

Donovan was arraigned on the charges Jan. 19 in Haverhill District Court and was ordered held without bail. A status hearing was scheduled for Jan. 25.

According to a police report on file in Haverhill District Court, Donovan had been previously charged with operating after suspension on two separate occasions.

In this latest incident, police said that on Tuesday, Jan. 18, Patrol Officer Timothy Menzie was dispatched to 744 Salem St. on a report of a red 2016 Lincoln MKC sport utility vehicle that had been operating erratically.

A driver had called police to say the Lincoln was all over the road, crossing double yellow lines, and that it almost collided with several vehicles head on. The caller told police he had followed the Lincoln, which was reportedly parked in the driveway of 744 Salem St.

Menzie noted in his report that he found Donovan slumped over in the driver's seat with his eyes closed.

After Menzie knocked on the driver's window, Donovan woke up, opened the driver's door, and said he was tired, which is why he fell asleep.

Menzie said Donovan showed signs of alcohol impairment, including glassy, bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. Menzie said he could smell alcohol coming from Donovan.

Asked about his physical condition, Donovan told Menzie he has two broken knees and is currently fighting cancer in his neck but is not being treated.

Menzie said he checked the status of Donovan's license and it showed it had been revoked.

Donovan told Menzie he'd been at a friend's house in Lawrence. Menzie noted there was an open Bud Light can in the center console cup holder and a cooler on the passenger side floor that contained three empty Bud Light cans.

Donovan told Menzie he'd consumed two or three beers at most. Menzie said he conducted field sobriety tests that did not include any walking due to Donovan's knee injuries and that Donovan failed the tests. One test was to recite the alphabet, which Donovan failed, Menzie said.

Menzie arrested Donovan.

Traffic Safety Officer Jason Pearl called Menzie and told him that while working a shift with the Traffic Unit, and driving an unmarked police vehicle, a red Lincoln SUV had crossed over the double yellow line on Willow Avenue and nearly collided with him head-on.

Pearl said that by the time he turned his vehicle around, he'd lost sight of the red Lincoln.

Menzie wrote in his report that Donovan submitted to two breathalyzer tests at the police station, but could not produce a strong enough stream of air to register a blood alcohol level. Menzie said he logged the results as a refusal.