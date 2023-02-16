Bradford Middle School student arrested for making threats towards school

On Feb 14., a student made a verbal statement saying he was going to “shoot up the school” the following day according to Bradford County Sherriff’s Office.

Two students overheard that statement and the word quickly started to spread around school. Students began to express their concern through social media.

The next day deputies put a stop to the rumors by trying to find the student who started it.

Deputies made an arrest of a 13 year-old-boy who just transferred to Bradford Middle School.

The boy admitted to making the threat but said it was a joke, police says.

Due to the concern for student safety and the extreme disruption of the school system the boy has been charged with a 2nd degree felony of Threatening Discharge of a Destructive Device.

He has been booked at the Bradford County Jail and transported to an area juvenile detention facility.

