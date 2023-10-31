Bradford police inquiry after man found dead in street

Detectives have launched an investigation after a man was found dead following a report of concern for safety.

West Yorkshire Police said the man was found unresponsive on Bierley Lane, Bradford, after officers were called shortly after 07:00 GMT on Tuesday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the force said.

Inquiries were ongoing to establish the circumstances regarding the death, a spokesperson added.

A police cordon and road closures remain in place.

