Bradford police inquiry after man found dead in street
Detectives have launched an investigation after a man was found dead following a report of concern for safety.
West Yorkshire Police said the man was found unresponsive on Bierley Lane, Bradford, after officers were called shortly after 07:00 GMT on Tuesday.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the force said.
Inquiries were ongoing to establish the circumstances regarding the death, a spokesperson added.
A police cordon and road closures remain in place.
