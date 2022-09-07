Bradford: Solar system showcased in cathedral space extravaganza

An inflatable solar system is to be set up inside one of West Yorkshire's oldest places of worship.

The model is going on show at Bradford Cathedral as part of a celebration of the city's famous astronomer and mathematician Abraham Sharp.

The event is also due to feature space-themed organ recitals.

Maggie Myers, director of education at the cathedral, said Mr Sharp, who was born in 1653 in Little Horton, was a "fascinating man".

"He went on to become assistant to the first ever Astronomer Royal," she said.

A spokesperson for Bradford Cathedral said the inflatable solar system would show visitors how far apart the planets would be "if the solar system was crammed into the cathedral".

They said discoveries by Abraham Sharp would also be on show, including his calculation of Pi to 72 decimal places.

Ms Myers said Bradford Cathedral would open its doors on Saturday 10 September as part of this year's Heritage Open Days.

She said the day would include a talk from Rod Hine of the Bradford Astronomical Society, and organ recitals of pieces from popular TV shows and movies.

A spokesperson for Bradford Cathedral said the event would also mark Yorkshire Churches Day, giving each place of worship the chance to "showcase the history and heritage found inside their buildings".

