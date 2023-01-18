Bradford SWAT bust nets over 20 firearms, drugs and stolen property
The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the criminal investigations division, drug task force and SWAT conducted a search warrant at 1295 NW 251st St. in Lawtey.
The Tuesday, Jan. 17th bust involved the seizure of over 20 firearms, stolen property, illegal narcotics, and drug paraphernalia.
James Houston Fender was arrested and charged with:
Possession of a Controlled Substance w/o prescription x2
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia x2
Possession of a Weapon or Ammo by a Convicted Felon x2
Using your structure to knowingly sell or possess drugs
The investigation is ongoing at this time and additional charges are pending.
