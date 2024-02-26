Bradley Beach police chief to retire early amid scrutiny over altercation with subordinate

BRADLEY BEACH - Police Chief Leonard Guida, who was under investigation for an altercation with an officer at an accident scene in November, will retire six months earlier than anticipated, effective Friday, Mayor Larry Fox announced on the borough website today.

"As many of you know, there has been an ongoing investigation conducted by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office,'' Fox said. "Their report is complete, and actions have been taken based upon the recommendations from the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.''

Capt. James Arnold will assume the duties of chief upon Guida's retirement, Fox said.

Guida, who has been on the police force for more than 40 years, was captured on police body cameras in an altercation with Sgt. William Major at the scene of an accident investigation on Nov. 9.

Guida, in civilian clothing, is seen on the video pulling Majors aside to criticize his jacket. Majors is seen walking away, telling the chief he is in the middle of a possible drunken driving investigation, but the chief continues talking to him. When Guida reaches out to touch Majors' arm, Major pins him agains the hood of a police car .

"Chief, get out of here or you are going to get locked up,'' Majors tells him. Majors can be heard saying the chief is "drunk again.''

The chief then tells Majors he is suspended.

"I appreciate the concerns raised by many of you and I take them very seriously,'' the mayor said in his announcement.

"I'd like to thank Chief Guida for his 40-plus years of service to our Borough,'' Fox said. "Under his leadership, our community has become a much safer place to live.

"On a personal note, as a resident of Bradley Beach, I am saddened by the media attention that has cast a negative pall on our Police Department and, in some ways, our town,'' the mayor said. "I'd ask that we all come together and continue to improve this tight-knit community we live in.''

Neither Fox nor the county prosecutor's office would release the investigation report into the altercation.

Kathleen Hopkins, a reporter in New Jersey since 1985, covers crime, court cases, legal issues and just about every major murder trial to hit Monmouth and Ocean counties. Contact her at khopkins@app.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Bradley Beach's top cop retiring early as prosecutor closes probe