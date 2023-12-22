Bradley Cooper bolts from NYC press conference to tend to daughter’s health

NEW YORK — Bradley Cooper was forced to cut short a press conference in Manhattan on Thursday to tend to a sudden health issue involving his daughter.

The “Maestro” star — who was promoting the Leonard Bernstein biopic he co-wrote and directed — learned of the problem when a school nurse phoned the Oscar nominee about 6-year-old Lea.

“So sorry. The school nurse just called me,” he told the crowd, noting he’d have to ditch the event to administer his little girl some medicine that was out of scope for the school. “I have to apply something that they won’t allow.”

It has not yet been revealed what sort of medicine Cooper had to give Lea, nor what happened to necessitate the meds.

The “Nightmare Alley” actor-producer shares custody of Lea — who makes a cameo in “Maestro” as a younger version of one of Bernstein’s daughters — with model Irina Shayk. Cooper and Shayk were together from 2015 to 2019, and have maintained a healthy co-parenting relationship, even spending the holidays and going on vacation together.

“Maestro” is Cooper’s sophomore directorial project, following 2018’s critically acclaimed adaptation of “A Star Is Born,” which scored Cooper three Oscar nominations for best picture, best actor and best adapted screenplay.

“Maestro” has similarly been considered a front-runner for some of the Academy's most sought-after honors, including best picture and director.