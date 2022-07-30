Bradley Cooper hosts family gathering in NYC on Huma Abedin’s 46th birthday

Bradley Cooper was in a festive mood on Friday.

Cooper, 47, hosted a family gathering at his New York City home on Thursday, which happened to be Huma Abedin’s 46th birthday.

Cooper’s mother, Gloria Campano, was spotted arriving at Cooper’s home for the soirée.

Cooper was first introduced to Hillary Clinton’s longtime political adviser earlier this year through Vogue editor Anna Wintour and the couple has been seeing each other for months.

Wintour, 72, was also seen arriving to the "Silver Linings Playbook" star’s home on Friday. Abedin was not pictured at Cooper's home on Thursday.

The new couple reportedly "both want to keep good relationships with their former partners because of the kids."

"Bradley is fascinated by her," a source told People magazine. "Huma is very international and has seen and done so much. He finds this intriguing and challenging."

Bradley Cooper is reportedly "fascinated" by Huma Abedin as the couple keeps their flourishing romance under wraps. They began dating earlier this year after meeting through Vogue editor Anna Wintour. Both are pictured separately at the Met Gala in May. Getty Images

The insider also revealed that the Academy award-winner and New York Times bestselling author are "a good a match" with common interests.

Cooper was previously in a relationship with model Irina Shayk. The former couple co-parent their five-year-old daughter Lea De Seine.

Abedin married disgraced New York politician Anthony Weiner in 2010, but the pair separated in 2016 following one of his many sexting scandals.

The catalyst to the end of their marriage was a suggestive photo he sent to a woman showing their son in bed in the background.

Anna Wintour, Hillary Clinton, and Huma Abedin pose backstage at the 2018 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards: Women Rise on November 12, 2018 in New York City. Cindy Ord

The following month, it was revealed Weiner had sent sexually suggestive images to a minor. He was later charged with transferring obscene material to a minor and served 15 months in prison.

He previously represented New York's 9th Congressional District from January 1999 until June 2011.

Weiner infamously resigned from office after it became publicly known that he sent a lewd image to a woman and later admitted to exchanging "messages and photos of an explicit nature with about six women."

Anthony Weiner and Huma Abedin arrive at the Costume Institute Benefit in May 2016. Timothy A. Clary/AFP

Abedin’s political career with Clinton began in 1996 when she was an intern in the first lady’s office. She rose to be a top aide in Clinton’s various offices and served as vice chair for Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign .

Freida Pinto recently signed on to star as Abedin in a TV adaption of her bestselling memoir, "Both/And, A Life in Many Worlds."

Fox News' Tracy Wright contributed to this report.