Bradley Cooper revealed he was held at knifepoint on a New York City subway in 2019

Bradley Cooper is seen walking in SoHo on October 21, 2021 in New York City. Raymond Hall / Contributor / Getty Images

Bradley Cooper revealed on a podcast this week that he was once held at knifepoint on a New York City subway.

He told "Armchair Expert" host Dax Shepard that in October 2019, he was heading downtown to pick up his daughter, Lea, from Russian school when the event took place.

"I realized I had gotten way, way too comfortable in the city," the "Hangover" actor said on Monday's episode of the podcast.. "My guard was down."

It's unclear if Cooper was on a train or in a subway station when the incident occurred, but he said he was leaning against a post when a stranger approached him.

"I felt somebody coming up. I thought, Oh they want to take a photo or something. As I turned, I'm up against the post like it's the 'French Connection' or some shit, and I turned. I looked down and I see a knife."

Cooper said he had his headphones on the whole time so he couldn't hear anything that was going on.

The actor said he was ultimately able to run away through a station entrance.

"I just started booking, just started running. I jumped over the turnstile, hid around the white, tiled entrance to the subway [and] took my phone out," Cooper recalled.

He said he then snapped photos of the suspect and tracked down a pair of nearby police officers to report the incident.

Once Cooper confirmed he was unhurt, he got back on the subway and picked up his daughter, he said.

"It was pretty insane," Cooper said.

