Bradley Radoff of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Just Spent US$1.4m On Shares

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that insider Bradley Radoff recently bought a whopping US$1.4m worth of stock, at a price of US$1.07. Aside from being a solid chunk in its own right, the deft move also saw their holding increase by some 18%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Newpark Resources

In fact, the recent purchase by Bradley Radoff was the biggest purchase of Newpark Resources shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$2.91. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Notably Bradley Radoff was also the biggest seller.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 3.58m shares for US$3.5m. But they sold 185.50k shares for US$789k. Overall, Newpark Resources insiders were net buyers during the last year. They paid about US$0.98 on average. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Newpark Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 13% of Newpark Resources shares, worth about US$36m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Newpark Resources Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Newpark Resources insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Newpark Resources. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Newpark Resources (2 are a bit concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

