Bradley Stoke: Man charged with murder following stabbing

A 50-year-old man has been charged with murder following a stabbing at a house.

Lee Llewellyn, of Froomshaw Road in Stapleton, Bristol, is charged with the murder of 32-year-old Martin Hefferman.

Avon and Somerset Police attended a property in Honeysuckle Close in Bradley Stoke at about 03:20 GMT on 18 November, following reports of a stabbing.

Llewellyn was remanded in custody ahead of appearing at Bristol Magistrates Court on Monday.

A specially-trained officer is supporting Mr Hefferman's family.

Police said a cordon remains in place at the property, which is owned by SNG, formerly known as Sovereign Housing Association.

Ian Patterson, Localities Manager at SNG said: "We are deeply saddened by the death at our property, and we are supporting both our customers there and the police investigation."

Follow BBC West on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk