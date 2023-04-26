Here's what campus police said about Bradley University lockdown

A Peoria police officer leads a K-9 officer into the Business and Engineering Convergence Center for a search during a lockdown situation Tuesday, April 25, 2023, on the Bradley University campus.

Nothing suspicious was found by police at Bradley University after a bomb threat was called in about the school's Business and Engineering Convergence Center on Tuesday night.

Police said they received a call about the bomb threat at 7:22 p.m. Tuesday. A lockdown was issued by Bradley University at 7:40 p.m., according to a tweet by the university.

The lockdown was lifted at 9:55 p.m. after a sweep by police found nothing in the building.

Bradley University Police Chief Brian Joschko said the 18 minutes between the threat being called in and the lockdown being issued was needed so the police could assess the situation and formulate a plan. He said the police response to the threat was "very thought-through" and "methodical."

"This was not just somebody who called up and said, 'Hey there's a bomb here' and hung up the phone," Joschko said. "It was much more elaborate and involved than that, so we wanted to make sure that the response was appropriate."

Joschko said the police department could not directly comment on whether or not there was a suspect. However, he said there was "absolutely nothing" suspicious discovered after a police sweep of the engineering building.

An agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was on scene as well as members of the Peoria Police Department SWAT team, explosive ordnance disposal team, special investigations, a negotiator and K-9 units.

Joschko pointed to a nationwide trend of false bomb threats being called in to schools as an "unfortunate" aspect of what law enforcement officers have to deal with.

"Unfortunately, you don't know if it's real or not real," Joschko said. "Hopefully, some good investigation down the road will lead to an arrest and will hopefully make a difference. But I do think it is really important for us as law enforcement to take these threats seriously."

Evacuated students bide their time as Peoria police officers search the Business and Engineering Convergence Center during a lockdown Tuesday, April 25, 2023, on the Bradley University campus.

Joschko said the engineering building would likely reopen on Wednesday. There were people inside of the building when police went in, he said.

"We were met by a lot of very calm people who were appreciative when they spoke with the officers and when they were eventually escorted out of the building," Joschko said.

The Business and Engineering Convergence Center actually played a key role in helping police respond to the situation, Joschko said, thanks to a "plethora" of security cameras, locked doors and alarms throughout the building.

Any students seeking help after the incident are encouraged to contact Bradley's 24-hour counseling center on campus.

Timeline of events

Peoria police squad cars line up in the Quad during a lockdown Tuesday, April 25, 2023, on the Bradley University campus.

At 7:22 p.m., a bomb threat was called in to Bradley's Business and Engineering Convergence Center.

At 7:40 p.m., a campuswide lockdown was issued. The engineering building and neighboring Renaissance Coliseum were evacuated some time after. Police began to search the engineering building.

Bradley's original tweet signaling the lockdown stated: "Lock down immediately. Wait for further instructions." The message was also posted on the school's website.

At 8:46 p.m., the university's Twitter account posted the following: "There is currently a lock down across campus, and everyone should stay in place. Police will let the campus community know when it is lifted."

At 9:14 p.m., the university's Twitter account stated: "You no longer need to shelter in place. However, stay indoors until you receive further instructions."

At 9:55 p.m., Bradley tweeted: "All clear. The immediate danger has passed. You may resume normal activity."

