Bradley University has received a $14.8M grant. Here's how the money will be used

Bradley University was awarded a $14.8 million grant from the Illinois Board of Higher Education to renovate Olin Hall and Williams Dining Hall on campus.

In a news release, Bradley University said state legislators Sen. Dave Koehler, D-Peoria; Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria; and Rep. Ryan Spain, R-Peoria, were all instrumental in securing the funding.

"There is a designated funding stream for these state funds, and it is anticipated there will be three rounds of state bonding over the next three years to pay the amount in full," Bradley said in a release.

Bradley said renovations to Olin Hall will happen first and will include enhancements to the buildings laboratories, classrooms and equipment.

"This project will enhance safety for students and faculty, significantly improve energy efficiency, and a new fume hood control system technology will position the labs for the future," Bradley said in a release.

At Williams Dining Hall, Bradley plans to renovate 9,000 square feet of existing kitchen and dining space, while adding another 6,000 square feet of new construction.

Bradley said this will "significantly" increase seating space, be fully ADA accessible and will provide a "beautiful view" of the campus.

"This space will cater to the health and well-being of the students by allowing for allergen-specific preparation space, expanded salad bars, and expanded sustainability and environmentally friendly features," Bradley said in a release. "Furniture selections will also provide an abundance of interactive and social spaces that will serve the diverse needs of our students."

Bradley faced steep financial difficulties in 2023, including a $13 million budget shortfall that led to the elimination of 61 faculty positions and 15 academic programs.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Bradley University to renovate Olin Hall, Williams Dining Hall