Bradwell man fed-up with locals asking council to cut his oak tree

Gary Saunders said he was fed-up with locals putting in applications to trim his tree

The owner of a 300-year-old oak tree said he wanted his neighbours to stop applying for permission to cut it.

The 15m (49ft) tall tree stands at the end of Gary Saunders' property in Bradwell, near Great Yarmouth, Norfolk.

He said mystery applications to the council had been made over a decade to carry out work in his name and tree surgeons had turned up with chainsaws.

"I don't understand why they keep on doing it. I just want them to stop," said Mr Saunders.

Those living nearby told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) that leaves and debris from the tree had caused problems, and it had blocked out daylight and interfered with TV reception.

But Mr Saunders, 71, who said he previously worked in garden design and holds Royal Horticultural Society qualifications, has been steadfast in his defence of the oak, which is protected by law.

He said he regularly maintained the tree, keeping it trimmed and thinned out when needed.

Mr Saunders said the first attempt to cut it back was made about 10 years ago, when he looked out of the window to see a group of surgeons slinging ropes over its branches.

"I said I knew nothing about it... they then disappeared suddenly," he said.

Last year, he said an arboriculture officer from Great Yarmouth Borough Council knocked on his door and asked him why he wanted to cut so much off his tree.

He said the official mentioned that an application had been made in his name to chop five metres (16ft) off the crown.

The bid was refused on the grounds that it was made falsely and that the official saw no arboriculture reason for the work.

Neighbours' calls called for the canopy to be reduced have been refused by the local council

But Mr Saunders said he was later approached by a neighbour, who tried to persuade him he had permission for the tree surgery.

The latest twist came last week when a new "mystery" bid - made in Mr Saunders' name but without his knowledge - to chop three metres (10ft) off the canopy was refused by the council.

The neighbour allegedly behind the application has since told LDRS that a council mix-up led to the wrong name being used on the form.

Other neighbours were reportedly also supportive of the application.

They have declined to be named, but said the tree was causing significant problems, with birds' mess damaging car bonnets, and leaves and debris clogging gutters and drains.

"We are having to pay for the costs but he doesn't seem to want to help us," said one person living nearby.

"We don't want it cut down - we just want it trimmed and tidied up."

