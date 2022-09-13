'Brady Bunch' Stars Jan and Peter Brady (Christopher Knight and Eve Plump) on Their Emmys Appearance

Good Morning America

Kenan Thompson surprised everyone Monday night when he showed off his best dance moves in his opening monologue at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. Thompson, who hosted this year's ceremony, showed viewers that not only can iconic television theme songs be sung along to, they can be danced to as well. The "Saturday Night Live" actor began with a number choreographed to the "Friends" theme song, "I'll be there for you" by The Rembrandts, then took fans back to the early 1970s with a fun segment paying tribute to the "Brady Bunch."