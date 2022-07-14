Brady man arrested Thursday after Brownwood shooting death

BROWNWOOD − A Brady man was arrested in the early Thursday fatal shooting of a Brownwood man, the Brownwood Police Department said in a news release.

After receiving several calls about a shooting, officers were dispatched at about 12:05 a.m. to the 2700 block of Elizabeth Drive. They found two females in the front yard of a residence tending to Ivan Sergio Garcia-Rincon, 34, of Brownwood, who appeared to have been shot.

Officers attempted life-saving efforts until they were relieved by medical personnel, and Rincon was transported to the Brownwood hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the release said.

At about 2 a.m., the release said, police arrested Jose Alfonso Portillo, 28, of Brady, in connection with the shooting.

Portillo has been transported to Brownwood Law Enforcement Center and charged with murder, police said.

According to police, investigation showed that Portillo had an argument with the victim earlier in the evening after speaking with a female at the residence.

Portillo was sitting in his vehicle at the time of the argument. Rincon exited the residence, ran towards the vehicle and was shot, police said. Several shots were fired before Portillo allegedly left the scene.

Police said that Portillo returned near the scene as officers were assisting with medical care and was found in his vehicle at the end of the street. He was detained and interviewed before his arrest.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Fatal Brownwood shooting leads to Brady man's arrest