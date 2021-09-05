Brady (NYSE:BRC) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.23

Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) will increase its dividend on the 29th of October to US$0.23. This makes the dividend yield 1.7%, which is above the industry average.

Brady's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. However, Brady's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 21.8%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 30%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Brady Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from US$0.72 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.90. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.3% a year over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that Brady has grown earnings per share at 53% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

Brady Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Brady that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

