Brady (NYSE:BRC) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.23

Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) will pay a dividend of US$0.23 on the 29th of April. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 1.9%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Brady's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. However, Brady's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 20.6%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 29% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Brady Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from US$0.72 in 2012 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.90. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.3% a year over that time. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

We Could See Brady's Dividend Growing

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Brady has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 7.0% per annum. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like Brady's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Brady might even raise payments in the future. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term.

