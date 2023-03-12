Brady's (NYSE:BRC) Dividend Will Be $0.23

Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.23 per share on the 28th of April. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 1.7%, which is around the industry average.

Brady's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Before making this announcement, Brady was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 15.1%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 25% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Brady Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.74 total annually to $0.92. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.2% over that duration. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Brady has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 16% per annum. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Brady's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like Brady's Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 3 Brady analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Is Brady not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

