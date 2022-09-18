Brady's (NYSE:BRC) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Brady Corporation's (NYSE:BRC) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.23 on 28th of October. This will take the annual payment to 2.1% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Brady's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. However, Brady's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 41.3%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 22% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Brady Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.74, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.92. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.2% over that duration. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

We Could See Brady's Dividend Growing

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Brady has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 10.0% per annum. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Brady's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like Brady's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 3 analysts we track are forecasting for Brady for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

