Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSE:BRAG): When Will It Breakeven?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Bragg Gaming Group Inc.'s (TSE:BRAG) future prospects. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The CA$111m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a €7.5m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of €4.3m, as it approaches breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Bragg Gaming Group's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Bragg Gaming Group is bordering on breakeven, according to the 6 Canadian Hospitality analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of €3.9m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 98% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Bragg Gaming Group's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, take into account that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 7.1% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

