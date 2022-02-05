Bragg gets better: This time, his walkback of a stupid policy is substantive, not just rhetorical

After spending a month trying to convince New York that many pieces of his day one memo didn’t say what we could plainly see it said — insisting it was merely confusing and legalistic, not actually going easy on armed robbers and gun-toters and people arrested for assaulting cops — Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Friday released new guidance to his prosecutors that purportedly supersedes some big mistakes made in the Jan. 3 document. Now we’re getting somewhere.

The initial policy statement said three types of felony armed and forcible robbery would be downgraded to petty larceny, a misdemeanor that typically applies to those who nonviolently swipe stuff off store shelves, “if the force or threat of force consists of displaying a dangerous instrument or similar behavior but does not create a genuine risk of physical harm.” When we read it, we didn’t get it. Was a robber wielding an unloaded or painted-black toy gun basically off the hook? What if a firearm was loaded but never pointed? After Bragg’s Jan. 20 speech seeking to reset the conversation, we asked him to explain and got an unsatisfying answer.

Bragg’s new memo states: “A commercial robbery with a gun will be charged as a felony, whether or not the gun is operable, loaded, or a realistic imitation. A commercial robbery at knifepoint, or by other weapon that creates a risk of physical harm, will be charged as a felony.”

We don’t understand why he didn’t flat out state, “Provision 6 (a) in my earlier memo is rescinded” (really, how hard would that have been?), but this is progress.

The one-page corrective document goes on to say “we will prosecute any person who harms or attempts to harm a police officer,” which is nice, though it leaves in place an earlier commitment never to pursue resisting arrest as a standalone charge. And Bragg now pledges that “people walking the streets with guns will be prosecuted,” and that “the default in gun cases is a felony prosecution.” That’s reassuring, but pre-Bragg, possession of a loaded, operable gun was routinely treated as a Class C violent felony. Will that still be the case?

Last, why is Bragg, in the name of making incarceration a “last resort,” still intent on ruling out (except in “extraordinary circumstances”) pre-trial jail and post-conviction prison for many who commit violent assaults, while he leaves them on the table for default public officials and white-collar criminals?