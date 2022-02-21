Bragging rights: The new Manhattan district attorney is not emptying the jails as promised

The caricature of Alvin Bragg — a caricature he helped create with his Jan. 3 memo telling Manhattan prosecutors to go easy on armed robbers and only try to lock up people, including those accused and convicted of some violent crimes, as a last resort — is colliding with the day-to-day demands of being Manhattan DA in the midst of an increase in violent crime. We’re not complaining.

Data from the Vera Institute of Justice analyzed by The City website reveals that between the start of the year when he took office through the first week in February, an average of 73 defendants per week from cases in Manhattan have been sent to jail. That’s up a bit from the average of 66 over the final three months in Cy Vance’s term. Bragg is requesting bail in about four out of 10 felony cases; the amount averages about $47,500, well above the $25,000 average during Vance’s last two years.

It is true that Vance sought bail more often — in more than half the felony cases during his last two years. Bragg’s hesitancy to ask for those accused of felonies to be locked up, below the low levels already reached by Vance late in his tenure, demands serious scrutiny. But it is simply not the case that he has exited the field on violent crimes.

After his incredibly rocky start — in which he issued directives that downgraded violent felonies to misdemeanors and otherwise pandered to decarceration advocates, then blamed the blowback on poor communications and “legalistic” language, not the underlying ideas, before finally reversing a policy or two but still without retracting them — it’s refreshing to see that the new Manhattan DA indeed understands that those accused of seriously harming others often ought to await disposition of their cases in jail, not in the community.

Of course advocates feel betrayed by a man they thought would help empty Rikers. But to adapt the old saw, a pragmatic prosecutor is a progressive prosecutor who’s been mugged by reality.